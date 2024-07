To the Editor:

Here are two simple solutions to “outsiders” using the Palermo Place multi-modal path.

First – station a police patrol car at the area that golf carts cross Rolling Acres Road.

Second – install a gate with ID card reader along the pathway.

This would prevent outsiders from entry and still allow Villagers access to the driving range. The driving range is a brilliant charitable fund raiser that I’m glad to support.

Steven Werschulz

Village of Rio Grande