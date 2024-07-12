Villager arrested after unwanted entry into fellow resident’s home

A Villager was arrested after making unwanted entry into a fellow resident’s home.

Alicia Henao Vasquez, 69, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, is facing a charge of burglary with assault or battery following her arrest Thursday night at her home on Auburndale Avenue by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The victim had been taken to her home by Vasquez and a man who had asked to use the restroom on Wednesday, according to an arrest report. Vasquez also entered the home, although she did not have permission.

The man said he saw Vasquez slap the other woman. He and Vasquez left the woman’s home.

The native of Colombia was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.