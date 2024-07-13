Beer-drinking DUI suspect in Cadillac arrested on I-75

A beer-drinking drunk driving suspect in a Cadillac was arrested on Interstate 75 at Wildwood.

John Anthony Sullo, 49, of Georgetown, Ga. was at the wheel of a black Cadillac CTS at about 3 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 96 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, a trooper noticed Sullo had “slurred speech” and had a cold unopened Bud Light beer car near his feet in the vehicle.

Sullo agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly, including losing his balance. He provided breath samples that registered .092 and .078 blood alcohol content.

A search of the Cadillac turned up a cooler full of Bud Light tall boys. Sullo admitted he had finished a tall boy prior to the traffic stop.

Sullo was also in possession of a firearm which was turned over to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for safekeeping.

Sullo was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.