CDD 2 chair proud of accomplishments during 12 years in office

By Staff Report
Bart Zoellner

Every day, Villagers hit handicapped access door openers and may not be aware who they should thank.

Bart Zoellner of the Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire, who serves as chairman of the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors has announced he will not be seeking another term. He has served on the board for 12 years.

“I believe in term limits,” Zoellner said. “It’s time for someone new.”

He said he is proud of his accomplishments, including an effort in 2016 when he lobbied the Amenity Authority Committee to add push-button handicapped door openers at recreation centers. The AAC followed through on Zoellner’s suggestion and installed the door-opening devices at recreation centers north of County Road 466.

“It was the right thing to do,” Zoellner said.

