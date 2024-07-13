90.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Drug dealer found guilty after 2019 arrest on I-75 in Sumter County

By Staff Report

A speeding driver nabbed with cash and drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County has been found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. 

Antoine Lamar Whitter, 42, will be sentenced in the case on Aug. 20 in Sumter County Court.

Antoine Lamar Whitter speaks with his defense council. Whitter entered an open plea in his case. He was charged and found guilty of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Cocaine.
Antoine Lamar Whitter speaks with his defense counsel in Sumter County Court where Whitter was found guilty of drug charges.

In 2019, Whitter was pulled over by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after his vehicle was speeding at 82 miles per hour on I-75.

A K-9 unit was deployed during the traffic stop. While conducting an exterior sniff of the vehicle, the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of illicit narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities located large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and some cannabis. There was also a scale, along with a medium-sized box of baggies in the vehicle, leading deputies to believe the drugs were being packaged and sold.

Whitter had $2,670 in cash in his right front pocket. The money was in multiple denominations of $100, $50 and $20 bills, which are consistent with that of illicit drug transactions.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant State Attorneys Stephen Fern and Elizabeth Hart.

“This case is just another example of our law enforcement partners’ keen observation and swift actions,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “Thanks to their heightened awareness, we were able to prosecute another drug trafficker to keep them off our streets and clean up our community.”

