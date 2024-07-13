Personalized pillowcases soften life for local foster children

This year the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake has been working with their Florida Governor Prairy Riehl to make a difference in the lives of foster children throughout the state of Florida. Originally a request was made to the Division 9 group (eight Kiwanis Clubs in Lake County) to collect suitcases that foster children could use to transport their belongings when moving to new homes within the foster system.

Forty-five suitcases were collected over the months of April and May and were donated to Kids Central to distribute. This was just a start.

This past month, Sharon Gold, the chair of the Foster Care Committee for the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake, began an initiative to provide personalized pillowcases to each of the 21 foster children in the four homes to whom they provide assistance. Because the pillowcases are personalized, they will always stay with a specific child and can be used for keeping and transporting their personal belongings. These pillowcases also provide the child with something familiar when they are moved out of a home and, hopefully, helps them get a good night’s sleep when they move to new and unfamiliar surroundings.

When Pat Malone, President of the American Sewing Guild of Lady Lake, heard about this initiative, she and her group immediately offered to assist in making over 100 pillowcases. The group completed the project, personalizing each case with a name and a theme for each individual child by sex/age. On July 8, these 100 pillowcases were presented to Sharon Gold, who in turn donated them to Joy Foreman at Kids Central.

It took less than an hour before the first child received the first pillowcase.

“I just gave out the first pillowcase to a 6 year old girl. She grinned from ear to ear and kept doing the toe jumping thing!! She was so excited!” Foreman said.

A request for another 100 pillowcases has already been made and will complete the project for ALL foster children in Lake County. The project has relied on great teamwork by the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake, American Sewing Guild of Lady Lake, and Kids Central.