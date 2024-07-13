88.8 F
Police chief warns of ‘bad actors’ passing through The Villages

By Staff Report
Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt
Police Chief Steven Hunt

The police chief in Lady Lake has warned officials of “bad actors” passing through The Villages.

Chief Steven Hunt this past week issued the warning when he spoke before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

“There are dangerous people within our community,” the longtime law enforcement officer warned. There are some very bad actors traveling the 441/27 ‘the Orange Blossom Trail’ corridor. It is imperative we train to the highest level possible in order to answer the call in the appropriate manner. I truly believe it is not a matter of if, but a matter of when.”

He pointed to another homicide which occurred recently in Leesburg

“(We) hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” Hunt added.

