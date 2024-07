A sinkhole shut down a busy roadway Saturday in The Villages.

A crew was dispatched to patch the sinkhole which opened up in the golf cart lane of Southern Trace between Williams Road and Woodridge Drive.

Southern Trace runs from Buena Vista Boulevard at the Village of Polo Ridge entrance gate to Southern Trace Plaza and carries a high volume of traffic.

In June, a sinkhole shutdown a section of Canal Street, another busy thoroughfare in The Villages.