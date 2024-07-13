To the Editor:

Personally, I think it has gotten totally out of hand. The growth continues and between the people living in The Villages, outsiders and parking it becomes a struggle in the squares and restaurants. Yes, all the clubs and activities sound great until you need to go at least a half to three-quarters of an hour early just to participate. Even golf needs to be planned in advance to even play.

What was once a great concept, and planned for The Villages, has lost its appeal which we are reminded on a daily basis. Sad but true. The cost to live in The Villages continues to go up in every aspect.

Initially we were told the amenities fee would not increase for the existing homeowners and it has changed a few times since.

Donna Overmoe

Village of Lake Deaton