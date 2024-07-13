93.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Trump should not be leading our country

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with Phil Burt, Trump called our 1,800 Marines that died at Belleau Wood ”suckers” for getting killed, he said this at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018, Trump said why should I go to the cemetery it’s full of losers, he also said I might get my hair wet.
This is a man that was impeached two times, and is a convicted felon and incited a riot, and tried to overturn our votes. This is a person that got out of the draft five times thanks to daddy’s money and doctor friend. This is a person that should not be a leader of our country.

James Martin
Village of Piedmont

 

