Trump should not be leading our country

To the Editor:

I agree with Phil Burt, Trump called our 1,800 Marines that died at Belleau Wood ”suckers” for getting killed, he said this at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018, Trump said why should I go to the cemetery it’s full of losers, he also said I might get my hair wet.

This is a man that was impeached two times, and is a convicted felon and incited a riot, and tried to overturn our votes. This is a person that got out of the draft five times thanks to daddy’s money and doctor friend. This is a person that should not be a leader of our country.

James Martin

Village of Piedmont