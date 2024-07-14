Age limit in The Villages

To the Editor:

I wish I could have the wonderful worry free life that Candice Reimers had and still has. It’s great that she has never had to deal with any kind of life problems that most of us have had. You can sign any paperwork you want but the law supersedes everything. There is a 80/20 percent law in Florida on age restrictions. Irregardless of the law, most people have compassion for others.

Who gives you the right to air other peoples’ problems? Who gives you the right to act like the dictator of The Villages. I’m sure you would be extremely mad if someone gave out information on you.

Did you talk to these people to see if they needed help or at least say, “I’m sorry you have this problem?” Are you telling ALL of us if your kids had a problem you would tell them too bad, I live in TV so I’m not going to help you. You live in The Villages like we all do, the only difference between you and the majority is we care about each other. I sure hope your feelings have changed but from that last post I truly doubt it. If you have so much time on your hands to get involved in other people’s business, I suggest you volunteer someplace. But I’m sure you wouldn’t do that because that would mean you are helping a fellow human with their problems. I don’t want your opinions to represent TV. We have enough said about us that we don’t need an insider to add to the negativity.

Janet Walden

Village of Hacienda South