To the Left and Biden supporters:

Democrats have spent many years trying to abolish Medicare. Biden’s gaffe in the debate “we finally beat Medicare” was very telling because he wants to eliminate Medicare. Read the Wall Street Journal Article on July 4, 2024 by Chris Jacobs.

Mr. Biden’s and the Democrats’ efforts to abolish Medicare go back 49 years. Efforts to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security continue today. How about a Biden derangement syndrome?

Paul Endersbee

Village of Largo