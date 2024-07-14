86 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Golf cart drivers reminded to stay off Rolling Acres Road

By Staff Report

Lady Lake police are reminding golf cart drivers to stay off Rolling Acres Road.

This past week, the Amenity Authority Committee in The Villages discussed the multi-modal access point off Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde, accessible via the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The AAC agreed to keep open the access point, a favorite of residents of Recreation Planation on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. Members of the AAC said that enforcement of golf cart traffic crossing Rolling Acres Road, is a matter for the Lady Lake Police Department.

That prompted Police Chief Steven Hunt to offer a reminder to those using golf carts in the vicinity of Rolling Acres Road.

“A reminder that traditional golf carts cannot be on any roads that are not designated as ‘golf cart roads’ and currently Rolling Acres is not,” the chief said.

He added that no motorized vehicles of any type are allowed on any sidewalk. Low-speed vehicles that are properly registered can drive on any road that is posted 35 miles per hour or less.

“Bottom line if you are not a ‘Registered Street Legal Low Speed Vehicle,’ stay off the road,” the chief added.

