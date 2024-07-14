Golf cart parade will show support for former President Trump

A golf cart parade this afternoon will show support for former President Trump in the wake of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday night in Pennsylvania.

The golf cart parade will take place at 3 p.m. today starting from Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing. Golf carts will begin to line up at 2 p.m., according to Tommy Jamieson of The Villages MAGA Club.

Residents are urged to decorate their golf carts and join in the event.

It will begin at Lake Sumter Landing and travel to Eisenhower Recreation Center for a brief stop. The golf carts will then travel to Brownwood.