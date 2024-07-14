86 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 14, 2024
New restaurant coming to Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new restaurant is coming to Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.

Invitation-only bids are due July 30 for the new 1,844-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts to be constructed at the shopping plaza near the Rohan Recreation Center on State Road 44. The start date for the project has been set for Sept. 30.

The owner of the new Dunkin’ Donuts is Inspire Brands LLC, an American fast-food restaurant franchise company. Owned by Roark Capital Group, it owns the Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, Mister Donut, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins chains.

There are several Dunkin’ Donuts locations in The Villages, including restaurants at Southern Trace Plaza, Colony Plaza, Brownwood Paddock Square and Spanish Springs Town Square.

