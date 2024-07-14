86 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Snowbird who drank at Cody’s gets break in DUI case

By Staff Report
John Rubatt
A Wisconsin snowbird who was arrested earlier this year after drinking beer and then driving a golf cart has gotten a break in court in a drunk driving case.

John Rubatt, 68, of Menomonee Falls, Wis. has been placed on probation for six months after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He also pleaded no contest to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Rubatt was driving a gold 2017 EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 8 p.m. Feb. 26 when he made a right turn without coming to a complete stop on Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Rubatt was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license.

It appeared he had been drinking, and he said he had consumed “two beers at Cody’s restaurant,” the report said.

Multiple 12-ounce Yuengling beers were found in a black zippered bag with ice in the golf cart. A crushed can of Yuengling beer was found on the rear of the golf cart. A black smoking device with a substance which tested positive for THC was found in the console area of the golf cart.

Rubatt performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .068 and .073, both below the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample.

