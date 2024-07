To the Editor:

If you are disappointed or disenchanted with The Villages and feel it has lost it’s charm then move and stop complaining. All you are trying to do is get other people to go along with your feelings to make yourself feel that you are right. The rest of us still enjoy all The Villages and all it has to offer, friendliest, cleanliness, any sport or activity you can imagine and the resort atmosphere. So if you’re unhappy, change.

Ron Koehler

Village of Pine Hills