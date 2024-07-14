Villagers in Sumter County should see slightly lower tax rate

Sumter County’s proposed $378.3-million budget would cut property taxes for non-Villages residents by a penny per $1,000 assessed valuation due to a new fire and emergency medical services tax.

The budget calls for a tax rate cut to $4.89 per $1,000 assessed valuation, down from $5.19 last year and slightly below the rolled-back rate. The rolled-back rate is the amount needed to collect the same revenue as the prior year excluding new construction.

But a new property tax for fire and emergency medical services would add 29 cents per $1,000 to the tax rate, bringing it to $5.18 — a penny less than this year.

Commissioners will review the proposed budget at workshop meetings Tuesday and Wednesday. Final approval is scheduled in late September after two public hearings. The budget takes effect Oct. 1.

Villages residents would pay a lower rate in county property taxes. In addition to $4.89 per $1,000 assessed valuation, Villages residents would pay under three cents per $1,000 for support of fire and ambulance services of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Both departments also will be supported by per-parcel fire assessment fees.

Total expenditures in the county budget would be down 2.2 percent from $386.8 million last year. The general fund, which has 78 revenue sources including property taxes, is down $15 million to $173.6 million.

With the fourth lowest basic tax rate among Florida counties, Sumter County expects to collect $103.4 million in property taxes next year, up about 2 percent from this year.

More funding will allow both fire departments will restore some of the severe cuts made last year after a public outcry over high fire assessment fees last year limited them to $125 per parcel.

The Sumter County Fire Department plans to add 29 positions and would begin recovering an 8.75 percent cost-of-living increase the following year. Firefighters agreed last year to postpone the increase to avoid layoffs.

Besides a residential fire assessment of $355, the non-Villages fee would range from 21 cents to 36 cents per square foot for commercial, industrial and other property. A public hearing on the proposed fees will be held July 23.

Another public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 on potential fire impact fees for service in the western portion of Wildwood, where a new fire station is planned.

Besides firefighter positions, the budget would add 16 sheriff’s deputies, bringing the total to 416, Five animal control technicians would be added along with four tax collector employees and two clerk of courts employees.

The $60-million proposed sheriff’s budget is the county’s largest, up 6.9 percent from this year.

Major capital projects would include replacement of the computer-aided dispatch equipment and programming in the emergency communications center and creation of an animal resource center that would separate intake from adoptions.