To the Editor:

This for sure wasn’t Harold Schwartz’s dream years ago. His family has gotten so selfish and money has become more important than the dream. We moved here from Jersey to get away from what The Villages has become. It’s so very sad but I’m happy I have gotten some special people from living there but we have moved outside The Villages now and we are very happy with our decision.

Donna Wishart

Formerly of the Village of Liberty Park