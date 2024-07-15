Honduran driving on Illinois license arrested in The Villages

A man from Honduras driving on an Illinois license landed in jail after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Carlos Oswaldo Ruiz, 53, of Orlando, was driving a brown Chevrolet pickup with suspiciously tinted windows when an officer initiated a traffic stop at about 4 p.m. Thursday near the Village of Waters Edge, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Ruiz presented the officer will an Illinois driver’s license. He claimed he did not know the heavily tinted windows were in violation of the law.

The officer found that the Honduran native’s Florida driver’s license had been indefinitely canceled and he had been convicted of driving while license suspended twice in Lake County, both in 2022. He had also been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2017 in Orange County.

Apparently Ruiz obtained a driver’s license in Illinois at the time his Florida license was suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and driving on a license from another state while suspended. He was also ticketed for the window tint violation.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $650 bond.