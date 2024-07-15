91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

Honduran driving on Illinois license arrested in The Villages

By Staff Report
Carlos Oswaldo Ruiz
Carlos Oswaldo Ruiz

A man from Honduras driving on an Illinois license landed in jail after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Carlos Oswaldo Ruiz, 53, of Orlando, was driving a brown Chevrolet pickup with suspiciously tinted windows when an officer initiated a traffic stop at about 4 p.m. Thursday near the Village of Waters Edge, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Ruiz presented the officer will an Illinois driver’s license. He claimed he did not know the heavily tinted windows were in violation of the law.

The officer found that the Honduran native’s Florida driver’s license had been indefinitely canceled and he had been convicted of driving while license suspended twice in Lake County, both in 2022. He had also been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2017 in Orange County.

Apparently Ruiz obtained a driver’s license in Illinois at the time his Florida license was suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and driving on a license from another state while suspended. He was also ticketed for the window tint violation.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $650 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Vietnam Veterans of America grateful for community’s support

The head of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 is grateful for support the group enjoys in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age limit in The Villages

A Village of Hacienda South resident responds to a previous letter writer and explains the age limit rules in The Villages.

Biden’s ‘gaffe’ really exposed his true intention

A Village of Largo resident contends that President Biden’s recent “gaffe” in the presidential debate simply exposed his true intention.

Photos