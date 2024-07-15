85.5 F
The Villages
Monday, July 15, 2024
Out-of-towner arrested after ‘drinking and partying’ at town square

By Staff Report
Louis Allen Krcelic

An out-of-towner was arrested after admittedly “drinking and partying” at a town square in The Villages.

Louis Allen Krcelic, 67, of Simpsonville, S.C. was found in a black 2014 Kia Cadeza at about about 12:40 a.m. Sunday improperly parked at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy approached the vehicle, the “overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage” was immediately noticeable coming from inside the vehicle.

The deputy could overhear Krcelic, talking on the phone with his brother.

“The Po-Po has got me and I’m probably going to jail,” he said.

Krcelic told deputies he “had been drinking and partying” at Lake Sumter Landing.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been driving impaired. He refused to provide a breath sample. An open plastic bottle of Jim Beam whiskey was found in his vehicle.

Krcelic was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

