Resident of The Villages arrested after fentanyl found in Lincoln

A resident of The Villages was arrested after fentanyl was found in the Lincoln he was driving.

Joseph Gene Fitzpatrick, 24, who lives on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove, was at the Sky Vape Shop on U.S. 301 on Sunday morning when a store clerk reported that he had referenced fentanyl, according to an arrest report from he Wildwood Police Department.

Fitzpatrick was found in the vehicle in the parking lot of the vape shop. He was “sweating profusely” and told the officer he did not want to go to jail. He gave the officer permission to search the vehicle, leading to the discovery of fentanyl.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.