91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

Resident of The Villages arrested after fentanyl found in Lincoln

By Staff Report
Joseph Gene Fitzpatrick
Joseph Gene Fitzpatrick

A resident of The Villages was arrested after fentanyl was found in the Lincoln he was driving.

Joseph Gene Fitzpatrick, 24, who lives on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove, was at the Sky Vape Shop on U.S. 301 on Sunday morning when a store clerk reported that he had referenced fentanyl, according to an arrest report from he Wildwood Police Department.

Fitzpatrick was found in the vehicle in the parking lot of the vape shop. He was “sweating profusely” and told the officer he did not want to go to jail. He gave the officer permission to search the vehicle, leading to the discovery of fentanyl.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Vietnam Veterans of America grateful for community’s support

The head of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 is grateful for support the group enjoys in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age limit in The Villages

A Village of Hacienda South resident responds to a previous letter writer and explains the age limit rules in The Villages.

Biden’s ‘gaffe’ really exposed his true intention

A Village of Largo resident contends that President Biden’s recent “gaffe” in the presidential debate simply exposed his true intention.

Photos