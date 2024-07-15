81.5 F
Residents must show respect when using recreation facilities in The Villages

By Villages-News Editorial

Recreation is an integral part of the lifestyle of The Villages community, providing residents with many outlets for leisure, exercise, socializing and entertainment.

So that programs and activities remain enjoyable for everyone, it is important to respect recreation facilities and fellow residents who utilize them.

There is a code of conduct in place at recreation facilities in The Villages.

If any issues arise, residents are asked to work toward a resolution, taking advantage of the following mechanisms which are in place:

• The use of obscenity, profanity or vulgarity in any conversations involving participants or department staff will not be tolerated.

• It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain a safe, pleasant, and comfortable playing atmosphere.

• Every individual who participates in any program has the right to be treated with respect. The Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” prevails.

