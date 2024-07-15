85.5 F
The Villages
Monday, July 15, 2024
Shoplifter allegedly steals portable fan and battery packs at BJ’s

By Staff Report
A shoplifter allegedly stole a portable and and batteries at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Jessica Hope Clark, 25, of Lady Lake, entered the store in Lady Lake on the Fourth of July took Anker brand portable battery packs and an USB powered Arctic Air fan from the store without paying for them, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The merchandise had a total value of $164.96.

The theft was captured on surveillance and a detective reviewing the images recognized Clark thanks to her “unique tattoos.” Clark has a long criminal history, including an arrest last year at Home Depot in Lady Lake. In addition, Clark was arrested in 2022 after she was caught switching pricetags on merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Clark was tracked down Friday at her home and taken into custody. She is facing a felony charge of theft, due to her prior record. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

