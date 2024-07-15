Suspect tasered after chased by deputy near Brownwood medical center

A suspect was tasered after fleeing a traffic stop near the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages.

Joseph Mitchell Preston, 38, of Leesburg, was driving a Dodge pickup on Friday afternoon on State Road 44 when a deputy ran the license plate and discovered it had been assigned to a trailer, not a truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy also was aware that Preston’s license was suspended and he has been classified as a habitual offender.

Preston ditched the pickup and began to flee on foot. After a chase of about 45 feet, the deputy deployed a taser and struck Preston. He said he “wouldn’t have run had he known how bad the taser hurt,” the deputy noted in the report.

Preston, who had been arrested in 2018 after threatening a hotel clerk, was also wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with burglary.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.