Teen arrested after late-night visit to local construction site

A teen was arrested after a late-night visit to a local construction site.

Eliseo Martinez Chavez Jr., 18, of Wildwood, was driving a tan-colored Ford Ranger pickup at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted at a posted construction site in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He claimed he and his passenger were “dumpster diving.” Material from newly built houses was found in the bed of his truck.

The report noted that the signage at the site stated, “Trespassers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Martinez Chavez was arrested on felony charges of theft and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.