78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

Teen arrested after late-night visit to local construction site

By Staff Report
Eliseo Martinez Chavez Jr.
Eliseo Martinez Chavez Jr.

A teen was arrested after a late-night visit to a local construction site.

Eliseo Martinez Chavez Jr., 18, of Wildwood, was driving a tan-colored Ford Ranger pickup at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted at a posted construction site in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He claimed he and his passenger were “dumpster diving.” Material from newly built houses was found in the bed of his truck.

The report noted that the signage at the site stated, “Trespassers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Martinez Chavez was arrested on felony charges of theft and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Vietnam Veterans of America grateful for community’s support

The head of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 is grateful for support the group enjoys in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age limit in The Villages

A Village of Hacienda South resident responds to a previous letter writer and explains the age limit rules in The Villages.

Biden’s ‘gaffe’ really exposed his true intention

A Village of Largo resident contends that President Biden’s recent “gaffe” in the presidential debate simply exposed his true intention.

Photos