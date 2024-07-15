The Villages’ most-played golf course located south of State Road 44

The Villages’ most-played golf course is located south of State Road 44.

Executive Director of Golf Operations David Williams has announced that the Lowlands Executive Golf Course in the Village of Marsh Bend has risen to the status of the most-played executive golf course here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

As of June 27, 42,160 rounds of golf had been played this year at Lowlands. There were an average of 234 rounds played each day at the course in August 2023, and the daily number of rounds rose to 261 in March.

Through June 27, there were a total of 1.283 million rounds of golf played in The Villages.

More executive golf courses will be opening south of State Road 44 in the coming months, Williams said.

The 9-hole Laurel Oak Executive Golf Course and the 18-hole Live Oak Pitch & Putt Course are both on track to open in October. In addition, the 9-hole Belle Aire Executive Golf Course is scheduled to open in November.