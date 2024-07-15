Trump is reaping what he has sown

To the Editor:

Months ago Trump claimed, “there will be a bloodbath”…he just never believed he would be on the receiving end of that statement. I have absolutely no sympathy for Donald Trump. He brought all of this upon himself with his violent and vile rhetoric. His promise of retribution against those who despise him. His isolationist and Nazi agenda have turned the Global leaders frightened of another Trump regime.

He has no concern for the American people; the military, veterans, women, immigrants and the rule of law. Those that support this don’t have the wherewithal needed to understand the truth.

Reap what you sow, Trump, this is your America, not mine.

Linda Hallinan

Village of Lynnhaven