Monday, July 15, 2024
Two-week detour announced at tunnel damaged by sinkhole

By Staff Report

A two-week detour has been announced for repairs at a tunnel in The Villages damaged by a sinkhole.

District Property Management will be performing maintenance beginning Monday, July 22 at Tunnel M-18, located north of the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Meggison Road.

The project is expected to last approximately 2 weeks, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. The multi-modal paths crossing through the tunnel will be closed to all traffic during the duration of the project.

Sinkhole activity was discovered in May at the tunnel which is an important golf cart transportation artery south of State Road 44.

There are two suggested reroutes for the multi-modal path as shown on the map below:

TunnelDetour

The route colored in red can be utilized if the route begins to the north or east of the tunnel. The directions are as follows going clockwise from the tunnel: East on Meggison Boulevard past Ezell Recreation, South to cross Bexley Bridge, Northwest on McNeil Drive, Northwest on Corbin Trail, North on Marsh Bend Trail, Northwest past Everglades Recreation through Hog Eye Sink, Northeast to cross Waterlily Bridge, North on Meggison Boulevard to cross Brownwood Bridge, exit the parking lot at West Torch Lake Drive to continue Northeast on Buena Vista Boulevard, East on Hillsborough Trail, South on Morse Boulevard, East past Rohan Recreation, South to cross Chitty Chatty Bridge, Southwest through the Village of Chitty Chatty, South through the Village of Bradford. If traveling from the North, follow these directions in reverse.

The route colored in yellow is as follows going to the West away from the tunnel: Northwest on Meggison Boulevard, North to cross Warm Springs Avenue, Northwest on Meggison Boulevard to reach either Waterlily Bridge or Brownwood Bridge according to the desired destination.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352)753-4022.

