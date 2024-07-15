Vietnam Veterans of America grateful for community’s support

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036, we say thank you.

I’m sure some of you may have seen me at Brownwood Saturday Market or at Walmart in Sarasota Plaza selling raffle tickets along with other Chapter members. Some of you have purchased tickets or made donations or even did both. We donate to seventeen different charities in and around The Villages during the year. The generosity of the public is overwhelming and we are very grateful and the smiles on the faces of the recipients is worth every moment.

The best part of volunteering our time are the conversations we have with everyone. The times we have with people are short in time but the knowledge we gain is monumental. We meet people from every walk of life and state and eager to share their experience with us and many join our Chapter. We are No. 1 in the Country. Once again, we say thank you for helping us reach our goal and the seventeen charities are very grateful to those donors.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood