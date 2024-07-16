78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Bogus temporary tag leads to driver’s arrest in The Villages

By Staff Report
Owen Jazael Estradarecinos
A bogus temporary tag led to the arrest of a driver in The Villages.

Owen Jazael Estradarecinos, 24, was driving a vehicle when he was pulled over at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Marsh Bend Trail and Corbin Trail near the Village of Linden, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer asked Estradarecinos about the vehicle’s suspicious-looking temporary tag and he admitted he had purchased it on Facebook Marketplace for $80.

A search of the vehicle identification number showed the vehicle had last been registered in Texas. Estradarecinos had a California driver’s license, but admitted he has been living and working in Florida for more than a year.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a counterfeit tag and a non-resident requirement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,650 bond.

