Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Cleaning lady allegedly steals pain pills from home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Sheila Brandner

A cleaning lady was arrested after allegedly stealing pain pills at a home in The Villages.

A woman who lives in the Village of Silver Lake said her regular cleaning lady came to her home on July 11 and brought along a helper, 52-year-old Sheila Brandner of Inverness, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The cleaning lady showed up at about 9:45 a.m. that day and the homeowner left at about 10:15 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. The cleaning lady later texted the homeowner to make her aware that Brander was assisting her. When the homeowner returned to her residence, the cleaning crew was gone.

She later discovered that 11 and a half Vicodin pills were missing as well as 15 Tizanidine pills.

The homeowner phoned her cleaning lady who immediately returned to the home with Brandner. When the homeowner indicated her pills were missing, Brandner offered to give the homeowner “her” Vicodin pills. Brander had the pills wrapped in a paper towel and they were the same brand and dosage as the missing pills.

The homeowner, who signed an intent to prosecute form, said she had never had a problem with her cleaning lady, until the “helper” showed up.

Brandner was arrested on charges of theft of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. The Delaware native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Headlines

