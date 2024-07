To the Editor:

The View from the Left article by Jamie Stiehm in the Daily Sun on July 4th was filled with hateful language against President Trump and the Supreme Court (the six Catholic judges in particular, were singled out as anti-women.)

Her hate for Trump is the kind of language that must be stopped. Yes, present both sides to an argument but let’s get back to a civil discourse with facts, not hate speech.

Carl Wolff

Village of Mallory Square