78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Customer’s special order enrages worker at Burger King in The Villages

By Staff Report
Miguel Garcia
Miguel Garcia

“Have it your way” was the slogan at Burger King for many years, but it wasn’t working for an employee who became enraged over a special order at the fast-food restaurant in The Villages.

Miguel Garcia, 25, of Lakeland, is facing charges of battery, criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication following his arrest Sunday night at the Burger King on Bichara Boulevard at La Plaza Grande.

Garcia apparently became enraged when a man ordered food in the drive-thru lane and inquired about a “particular drink order,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Burger King employee shuttled back and forth to the customer’s car “several times” in an attempt to properly fill the order. The special order sent Garcia over the edge and he punched the man in the face. He began beating on the hood of the man’s car, causing about $800 in damage.

The Burger King on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages.

When police arrived, Garcia began yelling “take me to jail.” He tossed his shoes and threw up his hands “in an aggressive” manner.

When an officer took Garcia into custody and placed him in the back of his patrol car, the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. In addition, the Massachusetts native had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos