Customer’s special order enrages worker at Burger King in The Villages

“Have it your way” was the slogan at Burger King for many years, but it wasn’t working for an employee who became enraged over a special order at the fast-food restaurant in The Villages.

Miguel Garcia, 25, of Lakeland, is facing charges of battery, criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication following his arrest Sunday night at the Burger King on Bichara Boulevard at La Plaza Grande.

Garcia apparently became enraged when a man ordered food in the drive-thru lane and inquired about a “particular drink order,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Burger King employee shuttled back and forth to the customer’s car “several times” in an attempt to properly fill the order. The special order sent Garcia over the edge and he punched the man in the face. He began beating on the hood of the man’s car, causing about $800 in damage.

When police arrived, Garcia began yelling “take me to jail.” He tossed his shoes and threw up his hands “in an aggressive” manner.

When an officer took Garcia into custody and placed him in the back of his patrol car, the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. In addition, the Massachusetts native had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.