To the Editor:

I love The Villages except the amenity fees are almost $200 a month now. We were told they would never go past $150. Whatever happened to that?

I think the amenity fees are way too much for Spanish Springs. This is an old community. I’ve been here 15 years and should not have to pay $200 per month. All I get out of my fees are the flowers at the entrance.

I don’t golf anymore and don’t swim anymore so the amenity fees are way too high.

Patricia Loner

Village of El Cortez