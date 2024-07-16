78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Red-shouldered hawk gliding over Hogeye Pathway in The Villages

By Staff Report

This magnificent red-shouldered hawk was spotted gliding through the early morning skies along the Hogeye Path in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Red-shouldered hawk gliding over Hogeye Pathway in The Villages
Red-shouldered hawk gliding over Hogeye Pathway in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos