82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Uninsured driver from Venezuela nabbed in south end of The Villages

By Staff Report
Alexis Rafael Cardoza Duran
Alexis Rafael Cardoza Duran

An uninsured driver from Venezuela was arrested after a traffic stop in the southern end of The Villages.

Alexis Rafael Cardoza Duran, 37, was driving a gray Dodge passenger car with an expired Illinois temporary tag when he was pulled over at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the area of Central Parkway and Bexley Trail, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. There was a small child in the back seat, not in a required safety seat. When asked the child’s age, Cardoza Duran held up three fingers.

He presented the officer with an Illinois identification card, but did not have a passport or driver’s license. He said he paid cash for the vehicle and did have a bill of sale or any other documents. He was unable to provide proof of insurance.

He was arrested on charges of driving without a license, failure to provide insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for the child safety seat infraction. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $450 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos