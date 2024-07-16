Uninsured driver from Venezuela nabbed in south end of The Villages

An uninsured driver from Venezuela was arrested after a traffic stop in the southern end of The Villages.

Alexis Rafael Cardoza Duran, 37, was driving a gray Dodge passenger car with an expired Illinois temporary tag when he was pulled over at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the area of Central Parkway and Bexley Trail, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. There was a small child in the back seat, not in a required safety seat. When asked the child’s age, Cardoza Duran held up three fingers.

He presented the officer with an Illinois identification card, but did not have a passport or driver’s license. He said he paid cash for the vehicle and did have a bill of sale or any other documents. He was unable to provide proof of insurance.

He was arrested on charges of driving without a license, failure to provide insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for the child safety seat infraction. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $450 bond.