Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

To the Editor:

In response to Janet Walden: Obviously, you have issues!

You like to play the Mother Teresa role.

My response was to a gentleman in the Village of Hawkins, and it is quite obvious that you are responding to someone else’s remarks. So 80/20 should supersede the law is what you are saying? WOW, WOW, but this is a retirement community, no one under the age of 19 can live here, period, permanently.

And children cannot live here. Yes children, grandchildren can come for 30 days, no more than 30 days to visit, these are the rules, this is the paper we all signed.

How dare you tell me how I feel about my neighbors and fellow Villagers! I have lived here for a long time and have been very involved. My address doesn’t mean I’m a newbie.

Mother Teresa, before you speak, you should gather your facts before you accuse someone of being a dictator!

I have made these comments because so many of us don’t want to put out there what I have said.

I would personally go to the ends of the earth to help my children and grands, but I also know what I legally signed and what the rules are here, and I would have to sell my home and go elsewhere where kids are accepted. That’s the responsible thing a homeowner here should do, and as a parent! If it came right down to it, that is what I personally would do!

This is not negative about The Villages, it’s just being a responsible Villager! The rules are rules, Janet, and we all need to follow them.

Candice Reimers

Village of DeLuna