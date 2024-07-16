78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Villager convicted of sex crime jailed after violating probation

By Staff Report
Timothy Alan Burke
A Villager who was convicted of a sex crime earlier this year has landed back behind bars after violating his probation.

Timothy Alan Burke, 65, of the Village of Dunedin, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Burke entered a plea of no contest in June in Sumter County Court to a single charge of possession of child pornography. The New Jersey native was ordered to register as a sex offender and placed on probation for three years. He also was ordered to complete a sex offender treatment program and forbidden from having unsupervised contact with minor children. As part of his probation, he cannot possess a phone, computer, tablet or gaming system with internet capability.

A search warrant was executed Jan. 10 at his home at 1171 Badger St. Detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force received information that an individual residing at the address was uploading child pornography. Burke has owned the home since 2015. The image uploaded appeared to be a child under the age of 10. After an extensive investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain the search warrant, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of his computer turned up an image which depicted two children under the age of 10 engaged in sexual activity with each other.  

