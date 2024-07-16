Woman traumatically injured in brutal sex crime in Summerfield

A woman has been traumatically injured in a brutal sex crime in Summerfield.

The woman was initially taken to a local emergency room and was found to have suffered “severe bruising, swelling, bleeding and injuries to her face area,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Her eye had been so brutally beaten that she had “minimal vision.” In addition, she was “bleeding from her mouth and nose area” and had suffered “deep cuts and fractures to her facial bones.” Her injuries were so severe that she had to be transferred to another hospital with a trauma unit. Deputies had difficulty interviewing her due to her injuries.

However, deputies were able to piece together information that led to the arrest Monday of 29-year-old Kevin Jay Moore Jr. of Summerfield. He was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on charges of sexual assault, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Moore reportedly offered the woman $100 to have sex with him. When she declined, Moore turned violent.

Moore “began having forcible vaginal, penile sex with her and whenever the victim attempted to resist, he would physically batter her more,” the report said. At the time, Moore was armed with a Taurus revolver. An investigator found that the woman’s injuries could have been caused by the “butt of the gun.”

A person heard the woman crying for help and went to the scene at 6700 SE 147th Street. He found Moore attacking the woman. Moore fled in a green Ford Ranger with a topper on the back.

Among the people interviewed by deputies was Moore’s wife. They showed her a photo of the left-handed holster for the Taurus revolver. The holster had been recovered at the scene. Moore’s wife looked at the holster, began to cry and was visibly upset, the report said. She confirmed the holster “looks a lot like his.”

A crime scene technician collected evidence at the scene and also found women’s clothing and credit cards bearing the name of the victim.