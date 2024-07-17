75.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Children agree Villager can have contact with mother despite attack

By Staff Report
Sidney Soclof
Sidney Soclof

A woman in a local memory care unit will be allowed visits from her 87-year-old partner after he was arrested in an alleged attack on her earlier this year.

Sidney Soclof was arrested in May after allegedly attacking the woman at the postal station in the Village of Summerhill. He is facing charges of battery and false imprisonment, but remains free on bond.

He has been in a relationship for more than a decade with the 82-year-old woman he has been charged with attacking. They have resided together in both Oregon and Florida.

The woman is now in the memory care unit at The Willows in Oxford.

Soclof sought to have the court relax a ban on contact with the woman.

Her children traveled from Colorado and California this past month to testify in a hearing in Sumter County Court. They agreed that Soclof should be allowed to have supervised contact with their mother at The Willows. Contact between Soclof and the woman will be limited to the TV room, which is adjacent to the dining room.

The prosecutor’s office opposed any form of contact, even supervised, between Soclof and the woman.

Judge Mary Hatcher agreed to the motion and the contact is being permitted.

On the day of his arrest, a 911 caller alerted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to the attack at the postal station. A deputy arrived at the postal station and saw Soclof “swinging at something inside the vehicle.” The deputy ran over and put the Cleveland, Ohio native in handcuffs.

His longtime partner was covered in food, with lettuce and tomato on her clothes and mustard smeared all on the right side of her face. There was “sandwich food thrown all throughout the vehicle” and “food smear marks on the front passenger window.” The deputy concluded the woman had been banging on the window. The deputy found the woman had “cognitive mental issues” and later confirmed she suffers from dementia.

Soclof, who has owned his home in the Village of Summerhill since 2016, has taught at The Enrichment Academy in The Villages. His courses have included music appreciation, history and a course entitled “The Making of the Modern World” in which he takes on the challenges of pollution and climate change. He is a professor emeritus at the California State University in Los Angeles, according to his biography on the Amazon book site. His biography also indicates he spent 12 years giving “destination and general interest lectures” on cruise ships all over the world.

 

 

