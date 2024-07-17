89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think a deed compliance solution to this is step up the Community Watch vehicles that we all see traveling around and have them be on the lookout for violators.
I also think it’s great that a person has to give their name to report an incident. What ever happened to speaking with your neighbors if you think they are doing something wrong?
If someone pointed out a problem at my residence I would appreciate them telling me, people in glass houses shouldn’t cast stones.
People are funny sometimes. You can’t please them, no matter what you do.

Stephen Peryea
Village of Lynnhaven

 

