Heavily intoxicated driver arrested at South Sumter High School

A heavily intoxicated driver was arrested after a traffic stop at South Sumter High School.

Jose Saldana-Gonzalez, 49, of Apopka, was driving a vehicle which was swerving when he was pulled over in the wee hours Tuesday at the high school in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, Saldana-Gonzalez provided a deputy with a Farmworkers Association of Florida identification card. The deputy ran a check and found that Saldana-Gonzalez had surrendered his Texas driver’s license in 2023.

Saldana-Gonzalez performed poorly in field sobriety exercises, confirming a suspicion that the native of Mexico had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .337 and .342 blood alcohol content. A records check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2006 in Orange County.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.