75.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

Heavily intoxicated driver arrested at South Sumter High School

By Staff Report
Jose Saldana Gonzalez
Jose Saldana-Gonzalez

A heavily intoxicated driver was arrested after a traffic stop at South Sumter High School.

Jose Saldana-Gonzalez, 49, of Apopka, was driving a vehicle which was swerving when he was pulled over in the wee hours Tuesday at the high school in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, Saldana-Gonzalez provided a deputy with a Farmworkers Association of Florida identification card. The deputy ran a check and found that Saldana-Gonzalez had surrendered his Texas driver’s license in 2023.

Saldana-Gonzalez performed poorly in field sobriety exercises, confirming a suspicion that the native of Mexico had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .337 and .342 blood alcohol content. A records check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2006 in Orange County.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says a cap on amenity fees was in place when he bought his home in 2006. What happened?

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Left encouraging violence against President Trump

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is aghast at Americans with ill will toward former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Photos