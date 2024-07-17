75.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Helicopter used to hunt down Lady Lake man who fled from cops

By Staff Report
William Jared Shearer
William Jared Shearer

A helicopter was used to hunt down a Lady Lake man who fled on foot from law enforcement officers investigating a domestic disturbance.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies had been called at about 5 p.m. Monday to investigate the disturbance at a home on SW 165th Street in Ocala. They found 40-year-old William Jared Shearer, who has a lengthy criminal record, who was making “furtive movements” while standing near a vehicle parked outside the home where the disturbance had occurred, the report said.

Shearer was ordered to show his hands, but instead, he bolted for the wood line near a construction zone. Several deputies were called to join in the pursuit, including the MCSO aviation unit.

Shearer was captured and booked on a charge of resisting arrest at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

