Lady Lake official finalist for top job in neighboring city

A Lady Lake official is a finalist for the top job in a neighboring city.

Lady Lake Growth Management Director Thad Carroll is one of four finalists to be interviewed Friday for the city manager job in Fruitland Park.

Carroll has resided in Lake County nearly his entire life. He began as the senior planner for Lady Lake in 2007. He was promoted to Growth Management director in 2010. He is responsible for the oversight of all activities of the Building Services, Code Enforcement, and Planning and Zoning Divisions. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Central Florida. Caroll’s career has included employment as an educator with the Lake County School System and as a Planner and Geographic Information Systems Analyst with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Tavares. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, and a graduate of the Leadership Lake class of 2018.

He previously served as interim town manager in Lady Lake.

He and the three other finalists will be interviewed at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fruitland Park City Hall.

The other finalists are:

• Daniel Porta of Cartersville, Ga.

• Karen Manila of North Richland Hills, Texas.

• Robin Hayes of Cocoa Beach.