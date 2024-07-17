89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Left encouraging violence against President Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m absolutely appalled that someone could take such joy in wishing harm upon another person. This is exactly what Linda Hallinan did when she wrote a despicable piece in Villages-News.com.
How does someone say the President Trump earned and deserved the attempt on his life for comments he supposedly made? What about the vile comments made by the left encouraging violence against President Trump? She has quickly forgotten the words spewed just a day before the assassination attempt by her “beloved” President Joe Biden saying we should put a bullseye on the back of President Trump. The sitting president of these United States of America all but calling for the assassination of his political rival. If ever there was a dictator leading this “third world country”, it would be Joe Biden and his banana Republic speech. I pray for people like Linda Hallinan, for there is a special place in Hell for those wishing such ill-will upon others.

Wayne Bentley
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

