New Yorker with many N.J. driving offenses arrested in The Villages

A native New Yorker with numerous driving offenses in New Jersey was arrested in The Villages.

Paul William Sepulveda, 52, who was born in Brooklyn and currently lists an address at Champions Gate in Florida, was at the wheel of a maroon Ram pickup hauling a camper at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Central Parkway and Bexley Trail when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Sepulveda handed the officer a Florida identification card and claimed he had a valid driver’s license, but said he had forgotten it.

A check with dispatch revealed Sepulveda has been classified as a habitual traffic offender in the state of Florida. In addition, he was convicted eight times, between 2004 and 2016, of driving while license suspended in New Jersey.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while a habitual traffic offender. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,750 bond.