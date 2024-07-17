75.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

New Yorker with many N.J. driving offenses arrested in The Villages

By Staff Report
Paul William Sepulveda
Paul William Sepulveda

A native New Yorker with numerous driving offenses in New Jersey was arrested in The Villages.

Paul William Sepulveda, 52, who was born in Brooklyn and currently lists an address at Champions Gate in Florida, was at the wheel of a maroon Ram pickup hauling a camper at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Central Parkway and Bexley Trail when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Sepulveda handed the officer a Florida identification card and claimed he had a valid driver’s license, but said he had forgotten it.

A check with dispatch revealed Sepulveda has been classified as a habitual traffic offender in the state of Florida. In addition, he was convicted eight times, between 2004 and 2016, of driving while license suspended in New Jersey.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while a habitual traffic offender. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,750 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says a cap on amenity fees was in place when he bought his home in 2006. What happened?

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Left encouraging violence against President Trump

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is aghast at Americans with ill will toward former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Photos