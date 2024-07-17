Non-citizen from India to avoid prosecution in election fraud case

A non-citizen from India will avoid prosecution in an election fraud case in Sumter County.

Anilkumar Patel, 59, who lives in the Triumph development in Wildwood, this past week in Sumter County Court agreed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract to avoid prosecution on a felony charge of election fraud. He has agreed to pay fines and perform 50 hours of community service.

Patel applied to register to vote with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office. He obtained a voter registration card and used it to apply for a driver’s license at the Sumter County Tax Collector’s Office. The tax collector’s office sent a copy of Patel’s permanent resident card to the elections office, which launched an investigation. The local complaint was forwarded to the general counsel for the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee.

There have been a number of voter fraud cases in Sumter County:

• In January, 33-year old Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker of Wildwood pleaded no contest to a charge of voter fraud. She was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

• A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.

• Robert Rivernider of Continental Country Club in Wildwood was sentenced to jail time after mailing in his dead father’s ballot.