There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

To the Editor:

We moved to The Villages in 2006. Our purchase and sales agreement says amenity was approximately $122 per month and IF they did go up it wouldn’t be more than 3 percent a year AND the fee was capped at $150 a month and we would never have to pay more

Today it is $190.48 a month. How can an agreement just be voided like that? Is a P&S a legal document? We don’t own an elaborate home, it’s a villa!

Why am I being told the Developer can do or change whatever they want? We have a legal signed document.

George Reidy

Village of Sabal Chase