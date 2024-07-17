89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We moved to The Villages in 2006. Our purchase and sales agreement says amenity was approximately $122 per month and IF they did go up it wouldn’t be more than 3 percent a year AND the fee was capped at $150 a month and we would never have to pay more
Today it is $190.48 a month. How can an agreement just be voided like that? Is a P&S a legal document? We don’t own an elaborate home, it’s a villa!
Why am I being told the Developer can do or change whatever they want?  We have a legal signed document.

George Reidy
Village of Sabal Chase

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Left encouraging violence against President Trump

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is aghast at Americans with ill will toward former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos