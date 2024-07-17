Woman arrested after brawl over moving out of apartment

A woman was arrested after a brawl over moving out of an apartment in Lady Lake.

Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon to The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 31-year-old Brittany Jenkins of Leesburg allegedly attacked a woman, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Jenkins was at the apartment visiting her boyfriend. Jenkins told the woman she would need to move out of the apartment. The woman refused.

Jenkins, who was arrested in December on a drunk driving charge, began “taunting” the other woman. Jenkins struck the other woman’s hand when she saw that the other woman had been using her phone to record the argument.

Jenkins was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.